Gebroe-Hammer Brokers $3.2M Sale of Multifamily Community in Plainfield, New Jersey

Executive Arms Apartments consists of 27 studio apartments.

PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Gebroe-Hammer Associates has brokered the $3.2 million sale of Executive Arms Apartments, a 27-unit multifamily community in Plainfield, a southwestern suburb of New York City. Located at 309-315 W. 8th St., Executive Arms exclusively consists of 950-square-foot studios. Stephen Tragash of Gebroe-Hammer represented the seller, 315 West 8 LLC, in the transaction. Niko Nicolaou, also of Gebroe-Hammer, procured the buyer, a private unnamed investor.