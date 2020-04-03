REBusinessOnline

Gebroe-Hammer Brokers $3.2M Sale of Multifamily Community in Plainfield, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

plainfield-nj

Executive Arms Apartments consists of 27 studio apartments.

PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Gebroe-Hammer Associates has brokered the $3.2 million sale of Executive Arms Apartments, a 27-unit multifamily community in Plainfield, a southwestern suburb of New York City. Located at 309-315 W. 8th St., Executive Arms exclusively consists of 950-square-foot studios. Stephen Tragash of Gebroe-Hammer represented the seller, 315 West 8 LLC, in the transaction. Niko Nicolaou, also of Gebroe-Hammer, procured the buyer, a private unnamed investor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business