Gebroe-Hammer Brokers $72M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Northern New Jersey

NEWARK AND IRVINGTON, N.J. — Gebroe-Hammer Associates has brokered the $72 million sale of a portfolio of multifamily properties totaling 641 units in Northern New Jersey. Five of the properties are located within a 1.8-mile radius of one another in Newark, and the rest of the properties are located in nearby Irvington. David Oropeza, David Jarvis and Adam Zweibel of Gebroe-Hammer represented the seller, OneWall Partners, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, an undisclosed private investment group. Brad Domenico of Progress Capital arranged acquisition financing for the deal.