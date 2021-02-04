REBusinessOnline

Gebroe-Hammer Brokers $72M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Northern New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

NEWARK AND IRVINGTON, N.J. — Gebroe-Hammer Associates has brokered the $72 million sale of a portfolio of multifamily properties totaling 641 units in Northern New Jersey. Five of the properties are located within a 1.8-mile radius of one another in Newark, and the rest of the properties are located in nearby Irvington. David Oropeza, David Jarvis and Adam Zweibel of Gebroe-Hammer represented the seller, OneWall Partners, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, an undisclosed private investment group. Brad Domenico of Progress Capital arranged acquisition financing for the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  