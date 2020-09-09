Gebroe-Hammer Brokers Sale of 232-Unit Apartment Community in New Providence, New Jersey

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J. — Gebroe-Hammer Associates has brokered the $58.5 million sale of New Providence Gardens, a 232-unit multifamily community in New Providence, about 50 miles west of New York City. The garden-style property was built in 1951 and consists of 164 one-bedroom apartments and 68 two-bedroom units. Niko Nicolaou of Gebroe-Hammer represented the seller, an undisclosed private investment group, in the transaction. Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, arranged acquisition financing for the deal on behalf of the undisclosed buyer.