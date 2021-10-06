REBusinessOnline

Gebroe-Hammer Negotiates $11.7M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in East Orange, New Jersey

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — New Jersey-based brokerage firm Gebroe-Hammer Associates has negotiated the $11.7 million sale of a two-property, 88-unit multifamily portfolio in the Northern New Jersey community of East Orange. The garden-style buildings at 255 Prospect St. and 284 Prospect St. total 42 and 46 units, respectively, across a variety of floor plans. David Oropeza and Debbie Pomerantz of Gebroe-Hammer represented the seller, F&C Realty Co. LLC, and procured the buyer, a private investor, in the transaction.

