Gebroe-Hammer Negotiates $113M Sale of Northern New Jersey Workforce Housing Portfolio

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Gebroe-Hammer Associates has negotiated the $113 million sale of a 641-unit workforce housing portfolio in the Northern New Jersey community of East Orange. The portfolio consists of 10 transit-oriented properties that are all located within two miles of one another in the city’s downtown area. Milrose, a private investment group based in Central New Jersey, sold the portfolio to Spaxel. Joseph Brecher, David Oropeza and Niko Nicolaou of Gebroe-Hammer brokered the deal.