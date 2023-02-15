REBusinessOnline

Gebroe-Hammer Negotiates $19.8M Sale of Multifamily Property in Leonia, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Grand-Lee-Apartments-Leonia-New-Jersey

Grand Lee Apartments in Leonia, New Jersey, totals 80 units. The property was built in 1947.

LEONIA, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Gebroe-Hammer Associates has negotiated the $19.8 million sale of Grand Lee Apartments, an 80-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Leonia. The property was built in 1947, according to Apartments.com, and offers one- and two-bedroom units. Joseph Gehler and David Betesh of Gebroe-Hammer represented the seller, Fairlawn Co., in the transaction and procured an unnamed private investor as the buyer.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  