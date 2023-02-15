Gebroe-Hammer Negotiates $19.8M Sale of Multifamily Property in Leonia, New Jersey

LEONIA, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Gebroe-Hammer Associates has negotiated the $19.8 million sale of Grand Lee Apartments, an 80-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Leonia. The property was built in 1947, according to Apartments.com, and offers one- and two-bedroom units. Joseph Gehler and David Betesh of Gebroe-Hammer represented the seller, Fairlawn Co., in the transaction and procured an unnamed private investor as the buyer.