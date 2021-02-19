REBusinessOnline

Gebroe-Hammer Negotiates $21.3M Sale of Multifamily Building in Elizabeth, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Imperial-House-Apartments-Elizabeth-New-Jersey

Select units at Imperial House Apartments in Elizabeth feature sunrooms, dining rooms and 25-foot outdoor balconies.

ELIZABETH, N.J. — New Jersey-based brokerage firm Gebroe-Hammer Associates has negotiated the $21.3 million sale of Imperial House Apartments, a 109-unit multifamily building in Elizabeth, located just south of Newark. Built in 1960, the property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 490 to 1,350 square feet. Stephen Tragash and David Jarvis of Gebroe-Hammer represented the seller, New Jersey-based Landmark Cos., in the transaction and procured an undisclosed private investor as the buyer.

