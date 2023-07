PATERSON, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Gebroe-Hammer Associates has negotiated the $3.7 million sale of two apartment buildings totaling 18 units in the Northern New Jersey community of Paterson. The buildings are located in the Wrigley Park area and include commercial uses. Debbie Pomerantz of Gebroe-Hammer represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.