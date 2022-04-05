REBusinessOnline

Gebroe-Hammer Negotiates $38M Sale of Multifamily Building in Montclair, New Jersey

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Gebroe-Hammer Associates has negotiated the $38 million sale of Hawthorne Towers, a 133-unit multifamily building in the Northern New Jersey community of Montclair. The property, which was originally built in 1962 and renovated multiple times over the years, offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Joseph Brecher and Ken Uranowitz of Gebroe-Hammer represented the seller, Hawthorne Towers LLC, in the transaction. David Oropeza, also with Gebroe-Hammer, procured the buyer, Rockledge Ventures LLC. Brad Domenico of Progress Capital arranged acquisition financing.

