PASSAIC, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Gebroe-Hammer Associates has negotiated the $4.5 million sale of a 23-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Passaic. The four-story building at 82 Paulison Ave. was constructed in the early 20th century and exclusively houses one-bedroom units. Debbie Pomerantz of Gebroe-Hammer represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.