WEST NEW YORK, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Gebroe-Hammer Associates has negotiated the $4 million sale of 5414 Park Avenue Apartments, a 22-unit apartment building in West New York, located just outside Manhattan. The five-story, transit-served building consists of 13 one-bedroom units and nine two-bedroom units. David Betesh of Gebroe-Hammer represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.