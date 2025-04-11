Friday, April 11, 2025
Galatyn-Commons-Richardson
Geico employees at Galatyn Commons in Richardson will have access to a 150-person conference center and Wi-Fi-enabled lounge, as well as a 10,000-square-foot fitness center, an outdoor kitchen with grill stations, bocce courts, an amphitheater and a food truck court.
GEICO Signs 165,000 SF Office Lease at Galatyn Commons in Richardson, Texas

by Taylor Williams

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — GEICO has signed a 165,000-square-foot office lease in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The insurance provider for government workers will occupy the entirety of Building B at Galatyn Commons, a four-building, 800,000-square-foot campus. Anya Ostry, Doug Carignan, Travis Boyd and Christy Rhea of CBRE represented GEICO in the lease negotiations. Chris Taylor and Zach Bean of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Mapletree, a global investment firm based in Singapore, which just completed a renovation of the campus.

