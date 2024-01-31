Wednesday, January 31, 2024
The Exchange at Berwick is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2025.
Geis Begins Construction on 180-Unit Apartment Community in Savannah

by John Nelson

SAVANNAH, GA. — Geis Construction is underway on the development of The Exchange at Berwick, a 180-unit apartment community situated on a 12.6-acre site in Savannah. Geis is completing construction on behalf of the owner and developer, OV Development, a subsidiary of Olympus Ventures.

The property will comprise five residential buildings and a detached clubhouse with a fitness center, social lounge and coworking space. Amenities at the community will also include a pool, playground, dog run and courtyards with grilling stations and fire pits.

Completion is scheduled for the second quarter of 2025. The project team includes North Carolina-based architect BSB Design and locally based civil engineer Kimley-Horn.

