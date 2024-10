HUNTLEY, ILL. — Geis Cos. has begun development of a 65,720-square-foot service and sales facility for Rush Truck Centers in the Chicago suburb of Huntley. The development marks the 15th Rush Truck Centers project for Geis. Rush purchased 12 acres next to its existing facility for the new project. Geis will demolish an existing 32,000-square-foot building on the property. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2026, and the project will be done in three phases.