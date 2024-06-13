Geis Cos. Completes 248,000 SF Manufacturing Facility for LG America Near Akron, Ohio

RAVENNA, OHIO — Geis Cos. has completed a 248,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for LG America in Ravenna, about 15 miles east of Akron. The two-building property consists of a three-story, 100,000-square-foot Customer Solutions Building and a single-story, 148,000-square-foot Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Compounding Building. The latter building features a fitness room, employee cafeteria and multiple labs for testing, inspection and weighing ABS compounds. Geis and First Energy worked together to engineer a transmission line and substation that is now owned by LG and will power the facility. The project involved significant coordination with the LG design team in South Korea. Geis Construction provided design-build services.