Thursday, June 13, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The two-building property is located at 310 Rayann Parkway in Ravenna.
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestOhio

Geis Cos. Completes 248,000 SF Manufacturing Facility for LG America Near Akron, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

RAVENNA, OHIO — Geis Cos. has completed a 248,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for LG America in Ravenna, about 15 miles east of Akron. The two-building property consists of a three-story, 100,000-square-foot Customer Solutions Building and a single-story, 148,000-square-foot Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Compounding Building. The latter building features a fitness room, employee cafeteria and multiple labs for testing, inspection and weighing ABS compounds. Geis and First Energy worked together to engineer a transmission line and substation that is now owned by LG and will power the facility. The project involved significant coordination with the LG design team in South Korea. Geis Construction provided design-build services.

You may also like

BWE Provides $39.4M HUD Construction Loan for Pueblo...

Net Lease Office Properties Sells Two Assets in...

Gantry Arranges $16.2M Loan for FedEx Warehouse Facility...

Gindi Equities Acquires 243-Unit Multifamily Community in Fargo,...

SVN Chicago Commercial Arranges $3.8M Sale of Medical...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 57,040 SF...

Cautious Optimism Reigns as Investors Navigate Inflation, Rate...

Newmark Arranges Sale of 257,192 SF Industrial Property...

Shoal Creek Capital Nears Completion of 80,000 SF...