Geis, Stonemont Financial Complete 500,000 SF Industrial Project in Fort Myers, Florida

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Geis Development has completed the construction of two identical industrial warehouses totaling 500,000 square feet at 16670 Oriole Road in Fort Myers. Dubbed Legacy 500K, the project was developed in partnership with Stonemont Financial Group. Each building totals 250,000 square feet and features 32-foot clear heights and ESFR sprinkler systems. The speculative warehouses can each accommodate tenant occupancies ranging from 37,000 square feet to 250,000 square feet. Clive Daniels, a furnishing and design company, will occupy 175,000 square feet of Building One, which features 21 dock doors and 39 trailer spaces.