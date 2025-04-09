Geller & Co. Signs 45,290 SF Office Lease at 99 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Geller & Co. has signed a 45,290-square-foot office lease at 99 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The financial services and advisory firm will relocate from 909 Third Avenue to the entire 10th floor and a portion of the ninth floor at the 26-story building. Bryan Boisi of Cushman & Wakefield and Stuart Romanoff of Romanoff Realty Services represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Paul Glickman, Diana Biasotti, Kristen Morgan and Harrison Potter from JLL, along with internal agents Craig Panzirer and Alex Radmin, represented the landlord, Global Holdings.