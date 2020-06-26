Gelt Acquires Eight Self-Storage Facilities in Metro Memphis for $41M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Mississippi, Self-Storage, Southeast, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Gelt Inc. has acquired eight self-storage properties comprising 3,867 units in metro Memphis for $41 million. The portfolio, which totals 490,187 square feet, was 91 percent leased at the time of sale. There are five facilities in Memphis; two in Olive Branch, Miss.; and one in Nesbit, Miss. The single-story properties were built between 1972 and 2006 and feature a mix of drive-up, indoor and climate-controlled units. Portfolio-wide, the unit sizes range from 5 square feet to 430 square feet and average 141 square feet. Citizen Storage will manage all eight properties. Luke Elliott and Michael Mele of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Merit Hill Capital, in the transaction.