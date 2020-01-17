Gelt Acquires Kallisto at Bear Creek Multifamily Community Near Denver for $145.5M

Located in Lakewood, Colo., Kallisto at Bear Creek features 472 apartments, two swimming pools, a clubhouse and fitness center.

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Los Angeles-based Gelt has purchased Kallisto at Bear Creek, an apartment property located at 2605 S. Miller Drive in the Bear Creek area of Lakewood. Holland Partner Group sold the asset for $145.5 million.

Built in two phases in 1987 and 1996, Kallisto at Bear Creek is situated on 38 acres and comprises 51 two- and three-story buildings. The 472-unit property features mostly one- and two-bedroom layouts with a mix of traditional flats and townhome floor plans. Units feature private balconies or porches, wood and gas fireplaces, washers/dryers, walk-in closets and extra storage.

On-site amenities include a community garden, tennis court, two swimming pools, a hot tub, 31 acres of landscaped open spaces, barbecue areas, a clubhouse, business center, dog park and fitness center.

Gelt plans to invest $3.5 million in capital improvements over the next four years at the property. Projects will include the interior renovation of the remaining 75 percent of units by installing vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, new cabinet faces and hardware, tile backsplashes and ceiling fans.

Jordan Robbins, David Martin and Pamela Koster of JLL represented the seller and buyer in the deal. With this latest acquisition, Gelt now owns nearly 2,500 apartments in six communities in the Denver metro area.