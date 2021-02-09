Gelt Acquires Regatta Apartments Near Denver from Sares Regis Multifamily for $100.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Regatta Apartments in Northglenn, Colo., features 352 apartments, a swimming pool, sports court, media center, fitness center and dog park.

NORTHGLENN, COLO. — Los Angeles-based Gelt has purchased Regatta Apartments, a multifamily community located at 10500 Irma Drive in Northglenn. Sares Regis Multifamily Funds sold the asset for $100.5 million.

Built in 2001 on 23 acres, the garden-style property features 22 two-story residential buildings, offering a total of 352 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, and one clubhouse building. All units were recently renovated to feature vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets, nine-foot ceilings, patios or balconies and extra storage.

Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, hot tub, sports court, media center, theater, fitness center, business center, splash park, dog wash, dog exercise park and barbecue area with fire pit.

With this transaction, Gelt now owns more than 2,600 units across seven apartment communities in the Denver metro area.

Dan Woodward, David Potarf and Matt Barnett of CBRE represented the seller and buyer in the deal.