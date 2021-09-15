REBusinessOnline

Gelt Acquires The Oasis Anaheim Apartment Community in California for $146.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Oasis-Anaheim-CA

Located in Anaheim, The Oasis Anaheim features 312 apartments, a pool, fitness center/yoga studio, clubhouse and 626 parking spaces.

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Gelt, a Los Angeles-based, value-add real estate investor, has purchased The Oasis Anaheim, a transit-oriented apartment property in the northeast area of Anaheim. Redhill Realty Investors sold the asset for $146.5 million.

Built in 2009 on 5.2 acres, The Oasis Anaheim features 312 apartments spread across two four- and five-story buildings in a mix of loft, townhome, one- and two-bedroom layouts. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center/yoga studio, clubhouse, recycling services, a business center, barbecue grills and 626 parking spaces. The community is located at 3530 E. La Palma Ave.

Sean Deasy, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Chelsea Jervis of JLL represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews