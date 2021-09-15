Gelt Acquires The Oasis Anaheim Apartment Community in California for $146.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Located in Anaheim, The Oasis Anaheim features 312 apartments, a pool, fitness center/yoga studio, clubhouse and 626 parking spaces.

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Gelt, a Los Angeles-based, value-add real estate investor, has purchased The Oasis Anaheim, a transit-oriented apartment property in the northeast area of Anaheim. Redhill Realty Investors sold the asset for $146.5 million.

Built in 2009 on 5.2 acres, The Oasis Anaheim features 312 apartments spread across two four- and five-story buildings in a mix of loft, townhome, one- and two-bedroom layouts. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center/yoga studio, clubhouse, recycling services, a business center, barbecue grills and 626 parking spaces. The community is located at 3530 E. La Palma Ave.

Sean Deasy, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Chelsea Jervis of JLL represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.