Gelt Acquires Volta on Pine Apartment Property in Downtown Long Beach for $156M

Volta on Pine in Long Beach, Calif., features 271 apartments, a resort-style pool and spa, rooftop terrace, courtyard with fire pit and conference and meeting rooms.

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Gelt has purchased Volta on Pine, a multifamily community in downtown Long Beach, from a joint venture between Holland Partner Group and North America Sekisui House for $156 million.

Located at 635 Pine Ave., Volta on Pine features 93 studios, 94 one-bedroom units, 66 two-bedroom units and 18 three-bedroom units with an average size of 849 square feet. Eleven of the units are designated as affordable housing.

Apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, full-size washers/dryers, Nest thermostats and modern cabinetry. Community amenities include a rooftop terrace with barbecue grills; executive conference and meeting rooms; a courtyard with fire pit; resort-style pool and sundeck with spa; outdoor grilling areas with smart TVs; a fitness center; parcel lockers; bike storage; and a fully equipped catering kitchen.

Blake Rogers, Hunter Combs, Alexandria Caniglia and Javier Rivera of Walker & Dunlop represented the seller, while Gelt was self-represented in the deal.