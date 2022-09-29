Gelt Buys 149-Unit Apartment Property in Studio City, California for $76M

Gelt plans to rename and renovate the 149-unit apartment community at 4041-4121 Radford Ave. in Studio City, Calif.

STUDIO CITY, CALIF. — Los Angeles-based Gelt has purchased Avalon Studio 4121, a multifamily community located at 4041-4121 Radford Ave. in Studio City. Avalon Bay sold the asset for $76 million.

Built in 2009, the four-story, two-building property features 149 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts. The units feature nine-foot ceilings, in-unit washers/dryers and private sundecks or patios in select units. On-site amenities include a fitness center, game/recreation room, lounge room with TV, courtyards and leasing office.

At the time of sale, the property was 98 percent occupied.

Gelt plans to rename and renovate the property, including installation of stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops with undermount sinks, vinyl plank flooring, tile backsplashes, cabinets, modernized hardware and recessed lighting and fixtures. Gelt will also make upgrades to the common area amenities.