Gelt Buys Silverwood Apartments in Gresham, Oregon for $30M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oregon, Western

Silverwood-Apts-Gresham-OR

Located in Gresham, Ore., Silverwood Apartments features 164 units, a pool, playground and walking/biking trails.

GRESHAM, ORE. — Los Angeles-based Gelt has purchased Silverwood Apartments, a multifamily community located at 4777 SW 11th St. in Gresham, for $30 million. The seller was not disclosed.

Built in 1991 on nine acres, Silverwood Apartments features 164 units in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts spread across 32 garden-style buildings. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, walking/biking trails and a picnic area.

Gelt plans to upgrade the interior of the units to include vinyl-plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, new cabinet faces, backsplashes, ceiling fans and other cosmetic improvements. Additionally, the firm will rebrand the property, create new signage, paint the exterior of the building and refresh the pool and playground areas.

