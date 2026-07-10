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Drexler-Townhomes-Lehi-UT
Drexler Townhomes in Lehi, Utah, features 117 two-, three- and four-bedroom townhome units averaging 1,705 square feet.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyUtahWestern

Gelt Venture Partners Buys 117-Unit Drexler Townhomes in Lehi, Utah

by Amy Works

LEHI, UTAH — Gelt Venture Partners (GVP) has purchased Drexler Townhomes, a Class A townhome community located south of Salt Lake City. The original developer sold the property for an undisclosed price in an off-market transaction.

Completed in 2023, Drexler features 117 two-, three- and four-bedroom townhome units averaging 1,705 square feet with attached two-car garages and private driveways. The property is located on 10.8 acres at 2790 N. Segundo Drive.

The original developer completed the conversion of 24 unfinished basements into fourth bedrooms, and GVP plans to finish 35 additional basement bedroom conversions.

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