Alvera-Meadows-American-Fork-UT
Alvera at the Meadows in American Fork, Utah, offers 142 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center, sauna and game room.
Gelt Venture Partners Buys 142-Unit Apartment Community in American Fork, Utah

by Amy Works

AMERICAN FORK, UTAH — Gelt Venture Partners has acquired Alvera at the Meadows, an apartment property in American Fork, from a joint venture between Woodbury Corp., Garbett Homes and Cirrus Group for an undisclosed price. Brock Zylstra and Danny Shin of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant, Jesse Zarouk and Jake Vitta of IPA Capital Markets arranged acquisition financing for the buyer.

Completed in 2021, Alvera at the Meadows features 142 apartments, a resort-style swimming pool with lazy river, a 24-hour workout facility, sauna, steam room and game room. Apartments offer keyless entry, vaulted or nine-foot ceilings, washers/dryers and private balconies or patios.

