Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Allure-Apts-Denver-CO
Allure Apartments in Denver features 252 one- and two-bedroom apartments, a heated pool and 24-hour fitness center.
AcquisitionsColoradoMultifamilyWestern

Gelt Venture Partners Buys 252-Unit Allure Apartments in Denver for $68.2M

by Amy Works

DENVER — Gelt Venture Partners has acquired Allure Apartments, a multifamily community located at 1300 S. Willow St. in Denver. Sares Regis Group sold the asset for $68.2 million.

Built in 2002 and renovated in 2023, Allure Apartments features 252 one- and two-bedroom apartments spread across 12 two- and three-story buildings. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, heated pool, private detached garages, parcel package lockers, a business center, coffee bar and resident clubhouse. The recently upgraded units offer washers/dryers, wood-style flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated cabinets, upgraded light fixtures, carpeted bedrooms, patios or balconies, and nine-foot vaulted ceilings.

Jordan Robbins of JLL represented both sides of the transaction.

You may also like

Diversified Partners Breaks Ground on Eastgate Plaza Mixed-Use...

Gantry Arranges $12.8M Acquisition Loan for Grocery-Anchored Retail...

MCA Realty Acquires 70,301 SF Commerce Center I...

Norris & Stevens Brokers $1.2M Sale of Industrial...

CBRE Arranges Sale of Fayette Pavilion, Georgia’s Largest...

CoStar Group Acquires 552,000 SF Office Building in...

Phoenix Investors Purchases 813,000 SF Industrial Facility in...

Kraus-Anderson Completes $34.9M Apartment Conversion Project in Duluth,...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 58,158 SF Medical Office...