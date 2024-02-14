Gelt Venture Partners Buys 252-Unit Allure Apartments in Denver for $68.2M

DENVER — Gelt Venture Partners has acquired Allure Apartments, a multifamily community located at 1300 S. Willow St. in Denver. Sares Regis Group sold the asset for $68.2 million.

Built in 2002 and renovated in 2023, Allure Apartments features 252 one- and two-bedroom apartments spread across 12 two- and three-story buildings. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, heated pool, private detached garages, parcel package lockers, a business center, coffee bar and resident clubhouse. The recently upgraded units offer washers/dryers, wood-style flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated cabinets, upgraded light fixtures, carpeted bedrooms, patios or balconies, and nine-foot vaulted ceilings.

Jordan Robbins of JLL represented both sides of the transaction.