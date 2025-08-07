Gelt Venture Partners Buys 92-Unit Multifamily Community in National City, California

NATIONAL CITY, CALIF. — Gelt Venture Partners has acquired The Commodore, an apartment property located at 200-250 E. 31st St. in National City, for $40 million. Built in 2024, The Commodore comprises six three-story buildings offering a total of 92 studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with select units featuring two-story and loft-style layouts. At the time of sale, the property was 96 percent occupied.

Units feature in-unit washers/dryers, quartz countertops, designer tile backsplashes, wood-style plank flooring, European-style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and private balconies. Community amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, clubhouse, an outdoor lounge with fire pit, barbecue areas, electric vehicle charging stations, detached garages and an onsite leasing office. Hunter Combs of Walker & Dunlop represented the buyer and undisclosed seller in the deal.