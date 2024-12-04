Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Gelt Ventures Sells 3,999-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Tennessee and Mississippi

by John Nelson

LOS ANGELES — Gelt Ventures LLC has sold an eight-property self-storage portfolio in Tennessee and Mississippi totaling 3,999 units. The facilities are mostly situated in the metro Memphis market, with five assets in Memphis, two in Olive Branch, Miss., and one in Nesbit, Miss.

Canadian-based investor Minimal Storage Properties purchased the 487,000-square-foot portfolio for an undisclosed price. Gelt Ventures originally acquired the portfolio in June 2020 for $41 million.

The single-story properties were built between 1972 and 2006 and feature commercial office space, manager’s apartments and a mix of drive-up, indoor and climate-controlled units averaging 141 square feet in size. During its ownership period, Los Angeles-based Gelt Ventures carried out capital improvements on the self-storage assets, improved the tenant mix and implemented a revenue management strategy.

