Gelt Ventures Sells 677-Unit South Pasadena Storage in California

SOUTH PASADENA, CALIF. — Gelt Ventures has completed the disposition of South Pasadena Storage, a self-storage facility located at 919 Mission St. in South Pasadena. An institutional buyer acquired the 677-unit asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1986 on 1.8 acres, the six-building property includes 642 indoor storage units, 34 outdoor rental spaces and a live/work unit, as well as a site office. ExtraSpace Storage provides third-party management of the property.

Adam Schlosser, Chico Le Claire and Keith Phillips of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was self-represented.