Gemdale USA Buys 222,524 SF Office Campus in Calabasas for $79M

At the time of sale, the 222,524-square-foot The Park Calabasas at 4500 Park Granada in Calabasas, Calif., was 92 percent occupied by six office tenants.

CALABASAS, CALIF. — Gemdale USA, a subsidiary of China-based Gemdale Corp., has acquired The Park Calabasas, an office campus located at 4500 Park Granada in Calabasas. Rising Realty Partners and Fortress Investment Group sold the asset for $79 million.

Kevin Shannon, Ken White, Rob Hannan and Laura Stumm of Newmark’s U.S. Capital Markets team represented the sellers in the deal. David Milestone and Brett Green of Newmark secured acquisition financing for the buyer.

The low-rise campus features 222,524 square feet of office space with expansive outdoor courtyards, on-site amenities, landscaped gardens and executive parking. At the time of sale, the property was 92 percent leased to six tenants.

Originally developed as a corporate headquarters facility for Lockheed Martin and later serving as headquarters for Countrywide Financial (Bank of America), The Park Calabasas had been utilized as a single-tenant campus for nearly 20 years until a $12 million renovation by Rising Realty and Fortress Investment Group. The renovation converted the single-tenant property into a multi-tenant creative office space.