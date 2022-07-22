REBusinessOnline

Gemdale USA Receives $94.3M Construction Financing for Multifamily Development in Pleasant Hill, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Located at 85 Cleaveland Road in Pleasant Hills, Calif., the four-story multifamily property will feature 189 apartments, a fitness center, communal lounges, a clubroom, an outdoor courtyard with lounge seating, a rooftop and pool deck, a co-working lounge and outdoor meeting rooms.

PLEASANT HILL, CALIF. — Gemdale USA has received $94.3 million in construction financing for an apartment community located in the Bay Area city of Pleasant Hill.

Located at 85 Cleaveland Road, the four-story property will feature 189 apartments, a fitness center, communal lounges, clubroom, outdoor courtyard with lounge seating, amenitized rooftop and pool deck, co-working lounge, outdoor meeting rooms and fireplaces. Additionally, the property will be adjacent to 350,000 square feet of retail stores, restaurants and a movie theater.

Brandon Roth, Nicco Lupo, Jordan Angel and Tatiana Hodapp of JLL Capital Markets’ Debt and Equity Advisory team arranged the senior financing through Bank OZK and the mezzanine financing through AvalonBay Communities for the borrower.

