Thursday, February 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
4500-Park-Granada-Calabasas-CA
Located in Calabasas, Calif., 4500 Park Granada offers 222,667 square feet of multi-tenant office space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

Gemdale USA Sells 222,667 SF Office Building in Calabasas, California

by Amy Works

CALABASAS, CALIF. — Gemdale USA has completed the disposition of 4500 Park Granada, a three-story Class A office building in Calabasas, to a joint venture between Cross Ocean Partners and Palisade Group for an undisclosed price. Situated on 20 acres, the 222,667-square-foot property offers courtyards, landscaped gardens and executive parking.

Originally developed as a corporate headquarters facility for Lockheed Martin and later serving as the headquarters for Countrywide, the asset operated as a single-tenant campus for nearly 20 years. Recently, the building underwent an extensive renovation to improve efficiency and sustainability, as well as conversion to a multi-tenant office building.

At the time of sale, 4500 Park Granada was fully leased to seven tenants across diverse industries, including consumer goods (44 percent), insurance (30 percent), hospitality (14 percent), coworking (8 percent) and financial services (3 percent).

Kevin Shannon, Ken White, Rob Hannan, Michael Moll, Laura Stumm and Alex Beaton of Newmark represented the seller in the deal. Jonathan Firestone, Blake Thompson and Henry Cassiday of Newmark Global Debt & Structured Finance offered market financing guidance during the sale.

You may also like

Ryan Cos., Alidade Capital Break Ground on Chandler...

Colliers Mortgage Provides $19.3M HUD-Insured Loan for Seniors...

RAF Pacifica Group Completes 146,000 SF Industrial Complex...

Comunidad Partners Acquires 302-Unit Lakeshore at Preston Apartments...

MLG Capital Acquires 336-Unit Summit Crossing Multifamily Community...

CBRE Negotiates $12.7M Sale-Leaseback of Industrial Portfolio in...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $11.3M Refinancing for Office...

Kroger Buys 14 Acres in Little Elm, Texas,...

SVN Core 3 Brokers $1.1M Sale of Office...