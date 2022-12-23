REBusinessOnline

Gemini Rosemont Buys Peninsula Life Science Center in Burlingame, California for $59.3M

Peninsula-Life-Science-Center-Gemini-Rosemont

The 65,804-square-foot Peninsula Life Science Center in Burlingame, Calif., was 98 percent leased at the time of sale.

BURLINGAME, CALIF. — Gemini Rosemont Commercial Real Estate has acquired Peninsula Life Science Center in Burlingame from Sansome Street Advisors and Gordon Brothers for $59.3 million in an all-cash transaction. The acquisition was fully funded in partnership with Gemini Investments, an investment company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Located at 1828 El Camino Real, the eight-story building features 65,804 square feet of office space. At the time of sale, the property was 98 percent leased and anchored by three life sciences tenants. Built in 1974 and most recently renovated in 2022, the property features floor-to-ceiling windows, an above-market parking ratio and a nearby BART train stop.

Seth Siegel, Steve Hermann and Ryan Venezia of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers, while Gemini Rosemont was self-represented in the transaction.

David Wilson, a property manager with Gemini Rosemont, will manage the asset.

