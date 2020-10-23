REBusinessOnline

GenCap Group Begins Leasing 350-Unit Sarah at Lake Houston Apartments in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The Sarah at Lake Houston in Humble totals 350 units.

HUMBLE, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer The GenCap Group has begun leasing The Sarah at Lake Houston, a 350-unit apartment community located in the northern Houston suburb of Humble. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with granite countertops, nickel hardware fixtures, stainless steel appliances and smart-entry locks. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, beer garden and a dog park, as well as private lake access. Greystar manages the property, which will officially open its doors later this month.

