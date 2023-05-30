Tuesday, May 30, 2023
GenCap Partners' new multifamily project in San Antonio's Westover Hills area offers proximity to employment clusters in the form of seven data centers and 24 corporate offices.
GenCap Partners Breaks Ground on 372-Unit Multifamily Project in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based GenCap Partners has broken ground on a 372-unit multifamily project on a 16-acre site in the Westover Hills area of San Antonio. The garden-style community will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, conference rooms, coffee bar, outdoor grilling and dining areas and two dog parks. GenCap Partners is developing the property in partnership with International Development. Dwell Design Studio is the project architect, and Rampart Multifamily is the general contractor. Completion is slated for early 2025.

