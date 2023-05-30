GenCap Partners Breaks Ground on 372-Unit Multifamily Project in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based GenCap Partners has broken ground on a 372-unit multifamily project on a 16-acre site in the Westover Hills area of San Antonio. The garden-style community will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, conference rooms, coffee bar, outdoor grilling and dining areas and two dog parks. GenCap Partners is developing the property in partnership with International Development. Dwell Design Studio is the project architect, and Rampart Multifamily is the general contractor. Completion is slated for early 2025.