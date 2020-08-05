GenCap Partners Sells 274-Unit Park at Rialto Apartment Community in San Antonio

Park at Rialto in San Antonio totals 274 units. The property was built in 2018.

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based GenCap Partners Inc. has sold Park at Rialto, a 274-unit apartment community that is situated on 9.3 acres in northwest San Antonio. GenCap Partners completed the property in 2018. Units feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 882 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center and a resident clubhouse. Sean Sorrell of JLL represented GenCap Partners as the seller in transaction. C.W. Sheehan, Alastair Barnes and Scott Dickey of JLL originated an undisclosed amount of Freddie Mac fixed-rate acquisition financing for the buyer, Covenant Capital Group.