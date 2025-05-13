Gencom Begins $100M Overhaul of Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne Miami Resort

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. — Locally based Gencom has begun the $100 million overhaul of The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami resort. The 13-story, 275,000-square-foot hotel is located on a 17-acre site at 455 Grand Bay Drive on Key Biscayne, a barrier island situated south of Miami. Originally built in 2001, the property offers 420 guestrooms and 600 feet of direct beach access.

The design team for the resort’s first major renovation includes Hart Howerton (master), Design Agency (public spaces) and Chapi Chapo Design (guestrooms). The overhaul includes new exterior paint and façade elements, a new glass façade in the lobby, redesign of the spa and a new restaurant that will join the existing lineup of eateries that will be refreshed: RUMBAR, Cantina Beach, Dune, Scoop, Stefano’s and Key Pantry.

Amenities that will be overhauled include the resort’s swimming pools, fitness center, The Club Lounge and the Cliff Drysdale Tennis Center, which is the largest tennis facility of any Ritz-Carlton resort. Gencom, which co-developed the hotel, expects the renovations to conclude by the end of the year.