Gene Editing Firm Signs 263,500 SF Life Sciences Lease in Boston’s Seaport District

Posted on by in Healthcare, Leasing Activity, Massachusetts, Northeast

The-105-Boston

The 105 is a new life sciences development in Boston's Seaport District by Breakthrough Properties, a division of Tishman Speyer.

BOSTON — Gene editing firm CRISPR Therapeutics has signed a 263,500-square-foot life sciences lease at The 105, a new development in Boston’s Seaport District by Breakthrough Properties, a division of New York City-based Tishman Speyer. Construction of The 105 began earlier this year and is expected to be complete in early 2022. Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Newmark Knight Frank represented Breakthrough Properties.

