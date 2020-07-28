Gene Editing Firm Signs 263,500 SF Life Sciences Lease in Boston’s Seaport District

The 105 is a new life sciences development in Boston's Seaport District by Breakthrough Properties, a division of Tishman Speyer.

BOSTON — Gene editing firm CRISPR Therapeutics has signed a 263,500-square-foot life sciences lease at The 105, a new development in Boston’s Seaport District by Breakthrough Properties, a division of New York City-based Tishman Speyer. Construction of The 105 began earlier this year and is expected to be complete in early 2022. Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Newmark Knight Frank represented Breakthrough Properties.