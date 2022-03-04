Genera Signs 260,819 SF Industrial Lease Renewal, Expansion in Coppell, Texas

COPPELL, TEXAS — Biotechnology firm Genera has signed a 260,819-square-foot industrial lease renewal and expansion at 600 Freeport Parkway in Coppell, located near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Matt Hyman and Bryan Parker represented the landlord, Indianapolis-based Duke Realty, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis.