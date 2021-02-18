General Contractor McCarthy Relocates to New Headquarters in St. Louis

McCarthy collaborated with building owner Franklin Partners to complete extensive interior and exterior renovations prior to its move-in. The property is located at 12851 Manchester Road.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based general contractor McCarthy has relocated its headquarters to a new space that is nearly 30,000 square feet larger than its previous office. McCarthy Holdings Inc. will occupy the building’s third floor and staff members of the central region of McCarthy Building Cos. Inc. will occupy the second floor. The building is located at 12851 Manchester Road.

McCarthy collaborated with building owner Franklin Partners to complete extensive interior and exterior renovations prior to its move-in. The buildout features a central staircase connecting the two floors as well as conference and training facilities, flex space, a fitness center and micro café. A construction technology suite features smart screens and three-dimensional virtual reality technology.

In response to COVID-19, the building’s existing HVAC system was upgraded to an air treatment system designed to neutralize pathogens. Workspaces have been arranged to incorporate social distancing. Divider screens separate individuals and panel heights between workstations were increased by 16 inches. Christner Architects served as project architect. The building was originally constructed in 1996 for AT&T.