General Contractor Summit Opens New Headquarters in Chicago’s Fulton Market

Pictured is the lounge area within Summit’s new space.

CHICAGO — Summit Design + Build LLC has completed the construction of 1040 W. Fulton, a five-story, 42,000-square-foot office building in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. Floors four and five will serve as the new headquarters for Summit. The project also features ground-floor retail space, a green roof and basement parking. Summit used heavy timber construction for the project. The building is the first multi-story mass timber building in the city of Chicago in 50 years, according to Summit. The project team included Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture, Eastlake Studio, Carr Realty Advisors, IMEG Corp., Weaver Consultants Group and WT Engineering. Chad Schroedl, Scott Maesel and Drew Dillon of SVN Chicago Commercial are the building’s leasing agents. First Bank of Highland Park provided construction financing.