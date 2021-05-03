General Plumbing Supply Signs 300,000 SF Industrial Lease in Piscataway, New Jersey
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — General Plumbing Supply Inc. (GPS) has signed a 300,000-square-foot industrial lease at Piscataway Logistics Center in Northern New Jersey. The property, which is situated on a 16-acre site and features a clear height of 36 feet and ample car and trailer parking, will serve as GPS’ headquarters, showroom and distribution center. Tim Cadigan, Matthew Turse and Grant Otto of Avison Young represented the landlord, a partnership between Transwestern Development Co. and QuadReal Property Group, in the lease negotiations. Ed English and Ron Ganter of Avison Young, along with Michael Schipper of Blau & Berg, represented GPS.
