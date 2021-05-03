General Plumbing Supply Signs 300,000 SF Industrial Lease in Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway Logistics Center in Northern New Jersey consists of two read-load buildings spanning roughly 152,000 and 146,000 square feet.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — General Plumbing Supply Inc. (GPS) has signed a 300,000-square-foot industrial lease at Piscataway Logistics Center in Northern New Jersey. The property, which is situated on a 16-acre site and features a clear height of 36 feet and ample car and trailer parking, will serve as GPS’ headquarters, showroom and distribution center. Tim Cadigan, Matthew Turse and Grant Otto of Avison Young represented the landlord, a partnership between Transwestern Development Co. and QuadReal Property Group, in the lease negotiations. Ed English and Ron Ganter of Avison Young, along with Michael Schipper of Blau & Berg, represented GPS.