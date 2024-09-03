Generation Housing Partners to Develop 96-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Generation Housing Partners will develop Heights at Crowley, a 96-unit affordable housing project in Fort Worth. The garden-style complex will house one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, playground, dog park, daycare facility and a nature trail. Ten units will be designated for renters earning 30 percent or less of the area median income (AMI); 18 will be set aside for residents at 50 percent or less of AMI; and 52 will be earmarked for residents earning 60 percent or less of AMI. The remaining 16 units will be rented at market rates. Financing for the project includes a $9.3 million Freddie Mac 9 Percent Forward Commitment, which was secured by BWE, and Low-Income Housing Tax Credits issued by the Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs.