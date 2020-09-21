REBusinessOnline

Generational Commercial Sells 50,480 SF Riata Crossing 6 Office Building in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Riata-Crossing-6-San-Antonio

Riata Crossing 6 in San Antonio totals 50,480 square feet.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based developer Generational Commercial Properties has sold Riata Crossing 6, a 50,480-square-foot office building located at 12544 Riata Vista Circle, adjacent to Apple’s existing campus in Austin. Studio 8 Architects designed the project, and Zapalac Reed served as the general contractor. Bethany Perez, Bart Matheney and Chad Barrett of AQUILA Commercial represented Generational Commercial Properties in the transaction. Lance Morris of The Retail Connection represented the buyer, Greater Texas Federal Credit Union.

