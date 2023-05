TOWACO, N.J. — Pharmaceutical company Generichem Corp. has signed a 27,500-square-foot life sciences lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Towaco. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 425 Main Road was constructed on 2.7 acres in 1984. Marc Trevisan and Tom Mallaney of CBRE represented the tenant in the negotiations for the full-building lease. Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Schuster Bauman.