Genius Sports Signs 11,870 SF Office Lease at 825 Third Avenue in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Genius Sports, which provides data management and video streaming services to sports leagues, bookmakers and media companies, has signed an 11,870-square-foot office lease at 825 Third Avenue in Manhattan. The space spans the entire 26th floor. The 530,000-square-foot building recently underwent a $150 million capital improvement program. Joshua Berg and A.J. Dorn of Newmark represented Genius Sports in the lease negotiations. Tom Bow, Ashlea Aaron, Lauren Ferrentino and Bailey Caliban represented the landlord, The Durst Organization, on an internal basis.