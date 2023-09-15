Sunday, September 17, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Genius Sports Signs 11,870 SF Office Lease at 825 Third Avenue in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Genius Sports, which provides data management and video streaming services to sports leagues, bookmakers and media companies, has signed an 11,870-square-foot office lease at 825 Third Avenue in Manhattan. The space spans the entire 26th floor. The 530,000-square-foot building recently underwent a $150 million capital improvement program. Joshua Berg and A.J. Dorn of Newmark represented Genius Sports in the lease negotiations. Tom Bow, Ashlea Aaron, Lauren Ferrentino and Bailey Caliban represented the landlord, The Durst Organization, on an internal basis.

You may also like

L&L, Oak Row Top Out 12-Story Office Tower...

Mapletree Begins Renovation of 215,394 SF Office Building...

Newmark Negotiates 44,680 SF Industrial Lease Extension in...

Brunswick Group Signs 15,099 SF Office Lease in...

Biddle Real Estate, PCD Provide Updates on 70-Acre...

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 131-Room Hotel in Eatontown,...

Venture One Acquires 61,488 SF Industrial Building in...

Morgan Properties Opens New 17,000 SF Office in...

NAI Horizon Brokers $10.6M Sale of Office Building...