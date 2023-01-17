GenPsych Signs 10,043 SF Medical Office Lease in Avenel, New Jersey

AVENEL, N.J. — GenPsych, a provider of mental health services, has signed a 10,043-square-foot medical office lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Avenel. The building at 1030 St. Georges Ave. totals 70,000 square feet. Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning of NAI James E. Hanson represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.