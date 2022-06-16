Gensler Completes Repositioning of CIM Group’s 188,000 SF Office Building in East Austin

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Fifth + Tillery in Austin totals approximately 188,000 square feet.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Architecture and design firm Gensler has completed the repositioning of Fifth + Tillery, a 188,000-square-foot office building in East Austin that is a redevelopment of an industrial facility. The owner, CIM Group, acquired the property in October 2019 shortly after construction began, and the initial construction was completed in August 2020. Spaces at Fifth + Tillery are marketed to creative office users featuring outdoor balconies with heightened levels of natural light. The building also offers a landscaped courtyard with various outdoor amenities.