Gensler, Joeris General Contractors Begin Repositioning of Bexar County IT Suite in San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Global architecture firm Gensler and Joeris General Contractors have begun the repositioning of the Bexar County IT Suite in San Antonio. The project team is reducing the gross leasable space from 37,640 square feet to 21,750 square feet to favor more as-needed flex office and meeting and collaborative spaces, over assigned workstations and offices. Employees will continue to have access to the building’s café, lobby and loading dock while work is ongoing. The project is slated to be complete this summer.